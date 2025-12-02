The Atlanta Braves are one of the few teams that had a very disappointing 2025 season. The Braves began the year 0-7 and were unable to climb back into playoff contention after such a rough start. Injuries got in the way; however, many things went wrong for the Braves to miss the postseason altogether.

2026 is going to be a much better season for the Braves. The team is very talented, and if they can stay healthy, they have a chance to win the NL East Division over the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

The offseason is in full swing. The Braves recently made an under-the-radar signing to the bullpen, Danny Young.

“The Braves announced they signed Young to a split contract on Tuesday morning. The 31-year-old left-handed reliever underwent the elbow procedure in May. With recovery usually requiring 12-18 months, it’s unknown when he would be available to pitch.”

Young underwent Tommy John surgery and will make a full recovery before being ready to join the Braves. He was non-tendered by the Mets last month.

Young will join the Braves for the second time. He played for Atlanta in 2022 and in 2023 during separate seasons. In three career seasons, Young has pitched for the Braves, Mets, and Seattle Mariners. He owns a 4.01 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP in 60.2 innings. He adds a 3.1 K/BB ratio with 78 career strikeouts. In his last two seasons with the Mets, he has pitched in 52 games, yet he ended up with a -0.2 WAR overall. Young did not pitch well in the postseason in 2024, finishing with a 7.36 ERA over 3.2 innings.

The southpaw will join a bullpen that needs a ton of help. Raisel Iglesias is really the only name who is considered to be an elite bullpen arm. The Braves also signed Joel Payamps to a one-year deal last week.