The Atlanta Braves finished fourth in the NL East with a 79-86 record, snapping a string of seven straight playoff appearances. Brian Snitker stepped down as manager following the disappointing campaign, as the Braves look to rebound with Walt Weiss at the helm.

Atlanta gave fans little to cheer about in 2025. However, the team did discover a new franchise cornerstone in catcher Drake Baldwin. The former third-round draft pick impressed both at and behind the plate in his first season, giving Braves fans hope for the future.

Now Baldwin’s breakout is being recognized by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. The first-year backstop was awarded the Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Award, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Drake Baldwin breaks out in Braves’ lost season

Baldwin raked as a rookie, slashing .274/.341/.469 with 19 home runs, 80 RBI, a 126 OPS+ and 3.3 bWAR in 124 games with the Braves. And he combined a strong offensive performance with stellar defense behind the plate.

Baldwin emerged as a ROY favorite early in the season as a hot start kept him in the lineup. He outperformed fellow Braves catcher Sean Murphy while establishing himself as a key building block in Atlanta.

Baldwin easily beat out Cade Horton in the NL Rookie of the Year race. The Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher received nine first place votes, compared to Baldwin’s 21.

The Braves’ catcher finished with 183 total points, while Horton was second with 139. Milwaukee Brewers’ third baseman Caleb Durbin edged out teammate Isaac Collins for third place (69 to 62).

Buster Posey was the last catcher to win the award in the National League. The former San Francisco Giants backstop received the honor in 2010. And, Nightengale notes, Baldwin is “the first Black catcher to win the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year award since part-time catcher Earl Williams in 1971.” Williams and Baldwin are the only Braves catchers to receive ROY honors.