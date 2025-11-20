The Atlanta Braves did not have a great season in 2025, missing the postseason in rather shocking fashion. Atlanta is heading into an interesting offseason with Brian Snitker no longer in the dugout. The Braves kept it in-house with their new manager, hiring bench coach Walt Weiss. On Wednesday, they kept another familiar name in town: Raisel Iglesias.

The veteran reliever re-signed with the Braves on a one-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday. Iglesias has spent each of his last four seasons as a member of the Braves. Now, he continues his tenure in Georgia for another season.

Atlanta was not the only team interested in the veteran hurler, though. Iglesias had offers from two other teams, according to baseball insider Francys Romero. However, he elected to remain in Atlanta for 2026.

“Per sources, Raisel Iglesias received offers from the Dodgers and Blue Jays worth around $16 million, but ultimately chose to return to the Braves,” Romero reported on Wednesday night.

Iglesias initially joined Atlanta through trade back in August 2022. During his time in Georgia, he has pitched some of the best baseball of his career. He has a 2.35 ERA through parts of four seasons, notching 239 strikeouts to just 49 walks.

Bringing Iglesias back is big for a generally middle-of-the-road bullpen. Atlanta finished the 2025 season with the 12th highest bullpen ERA in the league. They allowed the 11th most home runs and struck out the 12th fewest batters, as well.

The Braves needed to find a way to keep him around. Especially if they are looking to retool and go for it in 2026. Iglesias is officially back, and he is likely only the first domino to fall for Atlanta this winter.