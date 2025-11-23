The Atlanta Braves are looking to bounce back into the playoffs after missing the postseason for the first time since 2018 in 2025. In an effort to bolster their bullpen, the Braves have brought back a familiar face.

Atlanta has signed Joel Payamps to a one-year, $2.25 million contract, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The right-hander appeared in two games for the Braves after being claimed off of waivers. He held a 3.38 ERA and a 2/0 K/BB ratio in 2.2 innings.

The performance looked much better than what Payamps put up to start the year with the Milwaukee Brewers. He recorded a 7.23 ERA and a 22/9 K/BB ratio over 28 appearances. Despite those struggles, Atlanta clearly believes Payamps could be a weapon out of their bullpen.

He isn't the most high profile addition the Braves have made just far. They agreed to a $16 million deal with their closer Raisel Iglesias. Atlanta is trying to plug up any holes in their bullpen, meaning it wouldn't be surprising if more additions were on the way.

During the 2025 season, the Braves' bullpen ranked 19th in the league with their 4.19 ERA. Their .234 batting average allowed ranked eighth, showing signs of greatness. But Atlanta will still need to take a massive step forward to fulfil their playoff dreams come 2026.

Payamps won't be able to do it alone. But he at least gives the Braves a veteran reliever to rely on. When he throws his first pitch, the righty will be entering his eighth season in the major leagues. After a $2+ million contract, Atlanta is hoping he can be a consistent success in his next opportunity.