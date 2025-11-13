After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the Atlanta Braves are committed to bouncing back come 2026. To do that, the Braves are keen on bringing back one of their free agents.

Atlanta signed shortstop Ha-Seong Kim after his release from the Tampa Bay Rays, hoping he'd pick up his option. Instead, Kim opted for free agency. Still, that doesn't mean the infielder's time with the Braves is done, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Kim opted out of the $16 million he was owed in 2026. He was acquired by Atlanta at the trade deadline, who took a $2 million gamble he would stay put after his strong final two months,” Nightengale wrote. “Atlanta still badly wants him back.”

Over his 24 games with the Braves, Kim hit .253 with three home runs and 12 RBIs. He also played immaculate defense, earning a perfect fielding percentage. Agent Scott Boras believes Kim's defensive greatly improves his free agency status.

““I think Kim is a hot song on the shortstop charts,’’ Boras said, “no question. I think the availability of defensive premium shortstops in this market is very, very slim. So, if you're, if you're looking for a premium defensive shortstop to play, I think it's HSK.”

The Braves have plenty of offensive firepower in players such as Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin and more. However, Nick Allen is currently penciled in at shortstop. Allen is a a career .221 hitter over his four years in the league, although he did drive in 22 runs and steal eight bases in 2025.

Still, Atlanta is looking for more at the position. And if the Braves got their way, all roads lead to Kim.