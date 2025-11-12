After missing the playoffs for the first time in 2018, the Atlanta Braves are entering the offseason looking to turn things around. After their latest injury update, the Braves will be entering hot stove season with some extra momentum.

Spencer Schwellenbach is now pain-free, general manager Alex Anthopolous confirmed to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. The right-hander suffered a fractured elbow in July that prematurely ended his season.

But before going down, Schwellenbach appeared to be a key weapon for Atlanta's pitching rotation. In his 17 2025 starts, the righty held a 3.09 ERA and a 108/18 K/BB ratio. Over his two years and 38 total starts with the Braves, Schwellenbach has put up a 3.23 ERA and a 235/41 K/BB ratio.

Atlanta's rotation is spearheaded by names such as Chris Sale and Spencer Strider. Still, the Braves finished their 2025 campaign ranked 22nd in team ERA with a collective 4.36. Having those two top names healthy alongside the return of Schwellenbach will only make the Braves a more dangerous team.

The franchise is sure to be cautious throughout the offseason. While Schwellenbach may be pain-free, the Braves won't want to push him beyond his limit. The same goes for Strider, Sale and any pitcher with potential injury problems.

But if they make it into the regular season healthy, the NL East will be put on full notice. Atlanta missing the playoffs in 2025 was quite the shock based on their continued success. With Schwellenbach back in the frame, the Braves have to like their postseason chances much more entering 2026.