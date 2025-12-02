Outfielder Byron Buxton has spent his entire 11-year MLB career with the Minnesota Twins. But with the franchise headed towards a rebuild, Buxton could be on the move.

One trade suitor that immediately stands out is the Atlanta Braves. Buxton is from Georgia, and the Braves are trying to break back into the playoffs. Because of all those factors, the outfielder has been linked to Atlanta in trade rumors heading into the Winter Meetings, via Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.

“Buxton is willing to waive his no-trade clause — and not just for Atlanta (he's a Georgia native) — which puts the Twins in an interesting position,” Passan and McDaniel wrote. “If the paucity of frontline free agent outfielders prompts a team to make an offer for Buxton, how seriously would Minnesota take it? And if Buxton goes, does that mean the Twins would be open to dealing some of their pitching, too? The Twins are one of the most fascinating teams this winter because of the possibilities at their disposal.”

ESPN did only give Buxton a 35 percent chance of being traded. The Braves weren't only team linked to him. But if Buxton is truly available for trade, Atlanta will be calling.

Buxton was voted to his second All-Star team in 2025 after hitting .264 with 35 home runs, 83 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. Both his home runs and RBI numbers were career-highs. Adding him to a Braves lineup that already features players such as Ronald Acuna and Matt Olson would be a scary sight.

The biggest question in a Buxton trade, outside of return, is what happens to Michael Harris. Playing centerfield in 2025, he hit .249 with 20 home runs, 86 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. While a good problem to have, the Braves would still need to figure things out.

But if it mean Buxton is on their roster, Atlanta will take on the challenge. He'll continue to hear his name in trade rumors until a resolution is reached.