The Atlanta Braves made a significant trade on Thursday, sending out starting shortstop Nick Allen for utilityman Mauricio Dubon. It opens up a need for them at shortstop, but Dubon has already been given a vote of confidence by the organization. The Braves signed Mauricio Dubon to a one-year, $6.1 million deal, per New York Post insider Jon Heyman.

“Mauricio Dubon, Braves agree at $6.1M,” Heyman reported.

Dubon was arbitration-eligible, but the two sides agreed on the salary long before they needed to get a third-party involved. The Braves now have Dubon under contract for 2026, which marks the end of his team control. He will be a free agent after the season, as this will be his sixth year of MLB service.

Dubon played seven different positions for the Astros last season, including shortstop and centerfield. That type of utility player is valuable, especially for a team with the injury history of the Braves. He has won the utility Gold Glove in the American League twice, once in 2023 and once in 2025. Now, he looks to add an NL award to his resume.

The Braves played Allen at shortstop in 130 games last season, far and away the most on the team. Orlando Arcia was released early in the season, landing with the Colorado Rockies later on. Ha-Seong Kim joined the team later in the campaign after he left the Tampa Bay Rays, but he opted out and is a free agent.

Kim could return to the Braves, as he brings a strong glove and a solid bat to the lineup. On a 2024 San Diego Padres team full of shortstops, Kim was the one who started there. But the biggest get of the offseason at shortstop is Bo Bichette, fresh off a World Series appearance with the Toronto Blue Jays. If Bichette does leave Canada, Atlanta should make a significant bid.