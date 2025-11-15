The Atlanta Braves struggled throughout the 2025 season, stumbling to a 76-86 record. The often consistent Braves missed the postseason, but they feature enough talent to bounce back in 2026. With that being said, the Braves would benefit from making a few roster upgrades, such as trading for Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan.

The Braves' injury trouble was a problem this past season. Atlanta ranked 22nd in team ERA (4.36), 20th in WHIP (1.31) and 19th in opponent batting average (.247). Some of that can be blamed on bullpen ups and downs, but the starting rotation endured its own share of woes. Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder were among the starters who failed to find any kind of rhythm.

Trading for a veteran starting pitcher with All-Star potential would provide Atlanta would additional stability in the rotation. A number of hurlers may be available in trade talks, and the Braves could always consider turning to free agency to boost the rotation. However, Ryan projects to be a quality option.

Joe Ryan would make sense for Braves

Article Continues Below

Ryan, 29, earned his first All-Star selection in 2025. He ultimately pitched to a 3.42 ERA across 31 starts. Ryan's 171 innings was a career-high, while his 194 strikeout mark was the second best total of his big league career. He's also under team control through 2027, meaning he wouldn't be a one-year rental.

That also means he wouldn't be cheap to trade for. Atlanta would have to give away legitimate prospect capital — or possibly even some big league talent. Atlanta doesn't seem to want to enter a rebuild, so making the trade should be a serious option for the ball club. Trading Ryan would go a long way toward helping them rebound following a forgettable 2025 campaign.

The Philadelphia Phillies have some free agency uncertainty but they still project to be a contender in 2026. Despite a brutal finish to the '25 campaign, the New York Mets will still be a team worth keeping an eye on next season. As a result, the Braves must make a couple of notable upgrades in order to compete with the best teams in the National League East.

Joe Ryan won't completely turn everything around, but he will help matters in the event that he ends up in Atlanta. It will be intriguing to see if the Braves display interest in the Twins veteran starter.