The Atlanta Braves are preparing for the 2025 season and hope to reach the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. In an attempt to bulk up the bullpen, the front office was able to finalize a contract with veteran pitcher Craig Kimbrel.

Kimbrel returns to Atlanta where he began his career in 2010. The 36-year-old relief pitcher signed a minor-league deal, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Braves eventually plan to elevate him to the majors early in the season.

“Free-agent reliever Craig Kimbrel heading back to where he started. In agreement with Braves on minor-league deal, source tells The Athletic.”

Jeff Passan of ESPN claims that Craig Kimbrel's contract gives him $2 million in the major leagues. Passan also reveals the Braves' plan for Kimbrel, stating that he's going to “ramp up” for some time before being called up and being added to Atlanta's bullpen.

“Veteran Craig Kimbrel’s minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves will pay him $2 million in the major leagues, a source tells ESPN. Kimbrel is expected to ramp up for a few weeks and, if all goes according to plan, join the Braves’ big-league bullpen. Ken Rosenthal on the news.”

Last season with the Baltimore Orioles, Kimbrel thew 52.1 innings and recorded a 5.33 ERA, a 1.357 WHIP, and 23 saves while throwing 73 strikeouts. The Braves will want him to lower his ERA closer to his career ERA of 2.59, as that would give the team some serious consistency out of the bullpen.

Kimbrel originally played for the Braves from 2010 through the 2014 season. From 2015 through 2023, the veteran pitcher has played for the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and the Orioles.

In 2011, Craig Kimbrel was named the NL Rookie of the Year. Throughout his entire 16-year career, Kimbrel has earned nine All-Star appearances and played a key role for the Red Sox in 2018 when they won the World Series.

His return to Atlanta is a cool full-circle moment that not everybody in the league gets to have. He joins a Braves team loaded with talent that has title aspirations after being eliminated in the 2024 playoffs in the NL Wild Card round in two games to the Padres.