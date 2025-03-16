The Atlanta Braves had a bizarre 2024 season. Despite missing many of their best players for big chunks of the season, they made the playoffs on the final day of the season. But a quick exit at the hands of the San Diego Padres has fans hoping for more from this championship-caliber roster. With Ronald Acuña Jr and Spencer Strider expected back soon, they should be much better this year. We'll find out just how much better in our 2025 Braves bold predictions.

Last year, the Braves won 89 games, their lowest total since the 2021 World Series season. Their over/under total on FanDuel is 93.5 for 2025 which would be a significant improvement. But having the amount of injuries they did last year feels impossible. Austin Riley did get hit by a pitch in a recent spring game, so it could be starting early this season for the Braves.

Will the Braves make it back to the playoffs in 2025? How will the players returning from injury play? Let's find out in our bold predictions.

The Braves win the National League East

The Atlanta Braves will win the National League East in 2025. Despite the Phillies coming off a 95-win season and the Mets adding Juan Soto, Atlanta is still the team to beat. Their biggest loss in free agency was Max Fried but Chris Sale can replace his production and Strider should play most of the year. This is a similar team to the one that won 104 games in 2023, so there is no reason to believe they won't win the division.

Despite their tough season last year, the Braves still showed they have incredible depth. With only two players playing 162 games, depth pieces like Adam Duval, Ramon Laureano, and Gio Urshela played big roles. While none of those players are with the team, they have a good eye for depth and should use it again this year.

The key addition that could be the difference offensively is Jurickson Profar. He had a career year for the Padres last year and joins the Braves hoping to bring pop to their lineup. With Profar, Acuña, Olson, Riley, Albies, and Ozuna, they should be a proficient lineup again.

Ronald Acuña Jr finishes top three in NL MVP voting

Acuña may not be ready for Opening Day after tearing his ACL again last year but should be back soon. And when he does come back, he should be back to his normal self once again. The National League MVP race is a one-man field, with Shohei Ohtani as the heavy favorite. But down the ballot, Acuña will get enough votes to finish in the top three.

Acuña had a historic 2023 season, with 41 homers and 73 RBIs, to win his first MVP. He tore his ACL during the 2021 season, missing the playoff run, and came back early in the 2022 season. That was not his best year, so this prediction may be a year early. But because he has battled this injury before and he will have the sympathy vote for going through this twice, he will finish top three.

Other contenders for NL MVP include Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Elly De La Cruz, Fernando Tatis, and Manny Machado. Finishing in the top three will not be an easy feat but Acuña's incredible ability will make it happen this season.

Matt Olson leads the entire NL East in home runs

The National League East is stocked with talent. Sure, the Marlins are not going to be anyone's dark horse pick for the NL Pennant, but everyone else has exceptional talent. The Nationals added Nathaniel Lowe and hope CJ Abrams can take a step forward. The Mets have Soto, Lindor, and Pete Alonso as their top three. And the Phillies have a team full of talented veterans. But of all of those players, Matt Olson will have the most home runs.

Olson also had a career year in 2023, hitting 54 homers and knocking in 139 runs to lead baseball. He finished fourth in the MVP voting behind Acuña, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman. After a solid season last year, 29 bombs and 98 RBIs, he will turn it back up this season. Soto's career high is 41, Lindor's 38, Harper's 42, and Lowe's 27. Olson has a higher ceiling than all of those and should show it this year.