The Atlanta Braves continue finalizing their roster as Opening Day 2026 approaches, making key decisions that help shape the bench. The club has agreed to contracts with utility infielder Kyle Farmer and first baseman Dominic Smith, signaling confidence in its current roster construction.

The Braves announced the moves Saturday morning, solidifying both veterans as viable roster options. Farmer provides defensive versatility across the infield, while Smith offers a left-handed bat capable of filling a bench or designated hitter role. Together, they give Atlanta added flexibility as spring training winds down.

The organization shared an update to its X, formerly Twitter, confirming the agreements as the Braves start their season Thursday.

“The #Braves today signed INFs Kyle Farmer and Dominic Smith to one-year, split contracts for the 2026 season.”

These deals allow Atlanta to keep both players in the mix while maintaining roster flexibility. If the season began today, both would be on the Opening Day roster.

MLB.com's Mark Bowman also provided additional context to the platform, outlining how the contracts affect the roster decisions in the final days of camp.

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“Dom Smith and Kyle Farmer signed split contracts. So, if the season started today, they would be on Atlanta's roster. But with these new deals, the Braves would have the option to send either of them to Triple-A if they add another player before Opening Day rosters are due Wednesday.”

Bowman later followed up with another update regarding their current status.

“Kyle Farmer and Dominic Smith will be on the Opening Day roster as of now. The Braves haven't said anything about Martin Perez yet. Each of the three needed to be informed today whether they would be on the Opening Day roster.”

For now, the Braves appear set with both players under contract, though decisions remain fluid. With Opening Day approaching, Atlanta continues evaluating its roster before final determinations. The Braves are aiming to return to the postseason after missing out in 2025, ending a streak of seven consecutive appearances. Last season showed that depth will once again play a critical role.