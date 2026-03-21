The Atlanta Braves continue to receive elite production from their ace, as Chris Sale delivered another electric performance vs. the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. His latest outing reflects a return to peak form and reinforces his importance to Atlanta’s pitching staff.

Atlanta’s defense and tempo benefited as Sale worked efficiently, limiting baserunners and keeping pitch counts low deep into his outing.

Sale was in command throughout, throwing six innings while allowing just two hits. He set the tone early and consistently kept hitters off balance, showcasing the control and sharpness that once made him one of baseball’s most feared pitchers.

The Braves leaned heavily on the veteran southpaw's signature slider, which proved nearly unhittable. The Red Sox struggled to generate any consistent offense, often appearing overmatched at the plate as Sale dictated the pace of the game.

MLB.com's Ian Browne shared his observation on X, formerly Twitter, expressing just how dominant Sale looked against his former team.

Article Continues Below

“From aging and injured in Boston, Chris Sale has gone to ageless and dominant in Atlanta. Just threw six innings of two-hit ball against his former team, throwing wipeout sliders that forced many feeble swings.”

Browne emphasized the contrast between the 2024 NL Cy Young's past struggles in Boston and his resurgence in Atlanta. This performance not only showcased his effectiveness but also his ability to stay healthy and deliver in key moments.

The matchup carried added significance given the veteran pitcher's history with the Red Sox. Sale's ability to dominate his former club underscores how fully he has reestablished himself as a frontline starter.

The Braves will continue to rely on strong outings like this to anchor their pitching staff as they evaluate depth, manage workloads, and seek more consistent production from both starters and relievers across the rotation. Sustaining that balance over the course of a long season will be critical, particularly as the team navigates injuries and performance fluctuations.