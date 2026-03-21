The Atlanta Braves face difficult decisions following Jurickson Profar’s suspension, which significantly reshapes the club’s roster outlook. The situation gained additional attention after The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal weighed in on the implications of the latest MLB PED violation.

Profar, a veteran outfielder, received a 162-game suspension after testing positive for a banned substance. The violation marks his second in two years, intensifying scrutiny across the league. As a result, the Braves lose a projected middle-of-the-order bat for the entire 2026 season.

Atlanta does receive some financial relief, as the suspension removes Profar’s $15 million salary and associated tax implications. However, the team must now adjust both its short-term production and long-term plans heading into 2027.

Foul Territory TV shared a clip on X, formerly Twitter, featuring Rosenthal discussing whether the club should bring Profar back for the final year of his contract.

“Do we see Jurickson Profar back with the Braves for the final year of his contract?

@Ken_Rosenthal: ‘I have a hard time believing it. If I’m them, I eat it.’”

Do we see Jurickson Profar back with the Braves for the final year of his contract?@Ken_Rosenthal: "I have a hard time believing it. If I'm them, I eat it." pic.twitter.com/4Wv34OfQcc — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 20, 2026

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Rosenthal expanded on his stance, emphasizing the financial and competitive considerations tied to the suspension.

“I have a hard time believing it. At that point, he’ll have a year left on his contract at $15 million. If I’m them, I eat it. I don’t worry about going forward with him.”

His comments reflect a growing belief that Atlanta could move on entirely. While Profar remains under contract through 2027, his absence and repeated violations complicate his standing with the organization.

Eventually, the club must weigh performance, cost, and clubhouse impact. This suspension may force Atlanta to restructure its roster in the future.

The suspension also raises questions about clubhouse trust and long-term fit, factors that could influence how the Braves approach future roster decisions.

Adding uncertainty as Atlanta evaluates leadership, culture, and future direction.