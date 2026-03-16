The Atlanta Braves are currently gearing up for the upcoming 2026 MLB regular season, which is slated to begin in less than two weeks. The Braves have already gotten some tough injury news leading up to the season, with starting Spencer Scwhellenbach set to miss the opening chunk of the campaign due to injury.

On Monday, the Braves announced two roster moves as spring training continues.

“The #Braves today reassigned INF Aaron Schunk and OF Brewer Hicklen to minor league camp. Atlanta now has 43 active players in camp,” reported the Braves' official team account on X, formerly Twitter.

Hicklen has bounced around from various organizations over the last few years, rotating between the major and minor leagues after making his MLB debut back in 2022. Meanwhile, Schunk is an Atlanta native who made his MLB debut for the Colorado Rockies in 2024.

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The Braves will need all the help they can get this season, especially considering that 2024 free agent signee and designated hitter Jurickson Profar was recently suspended for the entire season after violating the league's banned substance policy for the second straight year.

Without Profar, and with Schwellenbach sidelined to open up the year, the Braves can ill afford any more injuries as the season approaches. Atlanta will also be hoping for some bounce-back performances this year from several players who regressed in 2025, including fan favorites Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies. Having a healthy Ronald Acuna Jr. should certainly help matters in that department.

In any case, the Braves are slated to open up their 2026 regular season on March 26 for a home series against the Kansas City Royals.