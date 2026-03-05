When Miles Mikolas signed with the Washington Nationals, he expected to be facing off against Jurickson Profar and the Atlanta Braves quite often. But due to Profar's season-long suspension for PEDs, Mikolas won't be seeing the Braves outfielder at all in 2026.

There wasn't much the Nationals pitcher could've done to pre-emptively stop the PED offense. But after the fact, Mikolas has given his honest thoughts on Profar's suspension, via Foul Territory.

“I understand you want to live up to your contract. But you already signed it. He's already in the middle of this contract, just do your best man. Get your rest, get under red lights, there's so many things that you can do now that aren't illegal. You got all the ines out there. You don't need any of the osterones.”

"You got all the ines out there. You don't need any of the osterones." Miles Mikolas says it's lazy for Jurickson Profar to take the shot instead of spending time consuming proper and legal nutrients. pic.twitter.com/UK4oaLvaKy — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 5, 2026

Mikolas went on to reference Mets minor leaguer Ryan Lambert, who ate 30 raw eggs a day to increase his velocity, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The Nationals pitcher then posed a rhetorical question.

“Do you want to eat 30 eggs a day or take one shot a day?” Mikolas asked.

Mikolas is not literally suggesting that raw eggs were the solution to Profar's problems. However, the message itself is clear. Succeeding in MLB is hard as is, do you want to climb to the top of the mountain the right way, or try to get an edge illegally?

It's clear what side of the isle Washington's free agency signing is. The fact Profar is on the other is what landed him a 162-game suspension.