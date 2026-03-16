The Atlanta Braves are currently gearing up for the upcoming 2026 MLB season. Atlanta is looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade in 2025, but they have already gotten some tough news on the injury front, with pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach set to miss the opening chunk of the year, among others.

Another injured Brave is shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, who is expected to be out until at least May, but he did make an appearance at spring training on Monday morning.

“Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim has arrived in camp. He’s not swinging a bat yet. But he is doing some fielding drills,” reported Mark Bowman of MLB.com on X, formerly Twitter.

“I was told that with rehab, you could fully recover from this,” said Kim, per Harrison Smajovits of Sports Illustrated. “So, I’m trying to stay in a positive mindset. We have every day to do my part to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

Kim underwent surgery to repair a tendon in his finger this offseason. He was brought in by the Braves toward the end of last season and re-signed with the team on a one year, $20 million deal this offseason.

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The Braves will need all the help they can get this year, especially considering the fact that designated hitter and 2024 free agent signee Jurickson Profar will miss the entire season after being suspended for the second straight year for violating the league' substance policy.

That, combined with the Kim injury as well as the Braves' injuries along the pitching staff, has made Atlanta's health situation volatile, to say the least.

The 2026 regular season is set to get underway later this month with a home series vs the Kansas City Royals.