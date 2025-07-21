Major League Baseball has launched an investigation into Atlanta Braves assistant coach Eddie Perez following a tense confrontation with New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. during Saturday night’s 12–9 Yankees win at Truist Park.

The incident occurred in the sixth inning, when Chisholm, standing on second base, appeared to legally relay pitch signs to Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, who subsequently hit a sacrifice fly off Braves reliever Rafael Montero. The play advanced Giancarlo Stanton home, Trent Grisham to second, and Chisholm to third.

Perez, upset by the sign-relaying, was seen gesturing toward his head in Chisholm's direction while standing in the Braves' dugout. Chisholm responded demonstratively, reportedly telling Pérez to “cry about it” and later mimicking the same head-pointing gesture from the Yankees dugout. The visual exchange raised concerns that Pérez may have been implying a future retaliation, potentially a hit-by-pitch.

When asked about the confrontation, Eddie Perez denied issuing any threat.

“I was just saying, ‘Be smart,’” he told MLB.com. “I like that guy. He’s one of my favorites. And he got mad about it… So I was like, ‘Take it easy,’ and he started doing some [stuff].”

But despite the denial, the optics of the moment drew immediate attention. Yankees announcers Michael Kay and Joe Girardi speculated on-air whether Pérez’s gesture implied that Chisholm might be targeted in a future at-bat. Yankees manager Aaron Boone also addressed the situation both after the game and again before Sunday’s series finale, stressing that intentional threats, especially toward a batter’s head, have no place in baseball.

“I hope it didn’t [mean that], because obviously there’s no place for that,” Boone said. “That’s certainly something that would not be OK. I hope he didn’t mean anything like that by it, because that would deserve some looking into.”

MLB rules allow for sign-relaying from second base as long as no electronic devices are involved. This is not the first such instance involving the Yankees in recent weeks. Earlier in July, Yankees players were seen relaying signs during a game against the Seattle Mariners when closer Andres Munoz was tipping his pitches.

“Look, every team now, from the start of the year to the end, you’re trying to find little advantages out there,” Boone said. “You’re trying to find little ways to help you win a ballgame. So that’s all within the parameters of the rules.

“Every team we play against is no different, and we’re not, either. You’re constantly trying to find advantages where you can and where they present themselves in a certain game, and that’s all good.”

Chisholm has declined to comment on the situation, both immediately following Saturday’s contest and before Sunday’s 4–2 Yankees victory. He went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in that game, which was played without further incident. No pitches appeared to target him intentionally.

The Yankees improved to 55–44 after the series, while the Braves dropped to 43–55. MLB’s investigation remains ongoing, and no disciplinary action has been announced as of yet.