New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has already done so much to put him in the club's record book. On Sunday, Judge accomplished another astonishing feat. He tied Alex Rodriguez for the most home runs in Yankees history. Rodriguez and Judge now each have 351 blasts while wearing pinstripes, per Talkin' Yanks.

Aaron Judge has tied A-Rod! pic.twitter.com/6AB6JnTVRu — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Judge went deep in the top of the first inning of a Yankees game against the Atlanta Braves. New York is trying to take the series from Atlanta on Sunday. Judge hit a solo shot to give his team the lead in the game.

The slugger now has 36 home runs this season. Judge is also approaching some of the franchise's all-time great players in this category.

“Babe Ruth is the Yankees’ all-time home run leader with 659, followed by Mickey Mantle (536), Lou Gehrig (493), Joe DiMaggio (361) and Yogi Berra (358),” Bryan Hoch wrote for MLB.com.

Rodriguez finished his long MLB career with 696 home runs. Those came while playing for the Yankees, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners. He last played for the Yankees in 2016.

Yankees fans hope that their slugger can go deep again before the Yankees-Braves game ends Sunday.

Words can't describe what Aaron Judge gives the Yankees

Judge has been fabulous for the Yankees again this year, despite the team's struggles. New York has been an inconsistent club on both defense and offense. The Bronx Bombers are 54-44 overall and trail the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.

Judge has not been inconsistent. He is hitting .353 on the year, with 36 home runs and 82 runs batted in. He is on track to have a career-high season with his batting average. Judge also has a chance to lead Major League Baseball in home runs this season, if he can catch up and then pass Seattle's Cal Raleigh.

The Yankees have needed all of this offense, as the team has struggled at times to support Judge. New York has a lot of new faces this year, as Juan Soto and several other players headed for the exits after last season. Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt are just a few of the new names working around Judge in the lineup.

The biggest issue with the Yankees right now though is their pitching. New York's arms are beat up, as Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt and others are out hurt. Ace Max Fried is nursing a finger problem. As a result, the Yankees are looking closely at several players around baseball for possible trades ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

The Yankees have won six of their last 10 games, before playing Atlanta on Sunday.