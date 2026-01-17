The Major League Baseball world was given a jolt when it was announced Kyle Tucker was signing a huge contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Following that signing, a radio show in Atlanta speculated that Ronald Acuna Jr.'s days are numbered with the Braves.

Host Matt Chernoff of the Chuck and Chernoff show said that the Braves won't be able to pay tons of money to keep Acuna in Atlanta for the long-term.

“How many of you had the thought like I did last night that you better enjoy Ronald Acuna now. You're in the final stages of Ronald Acuna as a Brave,” Chernoff said on his show, which airs on 680 The Fan.

If Ronald Acuña Jr. has a huge season… do the Braves have to trade him? 😱 Chuck & Chernoff break down how the Tucker deal reset the market and put Atlanta in a bind.@RealMattlanta @kingcfb pic.twitter.com/hQG63NIrtx — 680 The Fan (@680TheFan) January 16, 2026

The radio host believes that it's not all bad, though. He said Atlanta can use Acuna to help address other needs.

“If he has a great year, you can maximize Ronnie and get four or five pieces…..you can get two top prospects,” Chernoff added.

The Dodgers signed Tucker to a four-year contract worth more than $200 million. Chernoff said that the Braves just don't have the horses to be able to pay that kind of cash to Acuna moving forward.

Article Continues Below

Atlanta struggled through the 2025 season, finishing the year with a 76-86 record.

Braves are relying on Ronald Acuna Jr. for 2026

Acuna had a solid 2025 season with Atlanta. He hit 21 home runs despite coming back from an injury. The Braves star also hit at a .290 batting average for the season.

Acuna was coming off an ACL tear, but he was still able to find his way onto the National League All-Star team. In the past, the outfielder has been vocal about wanting to stay in Atlanta to finish his career.

The Braves truly have a star in the outfielder. Acuna has won the Silver Slugger award three times in his career. He also was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2018. Acuna has made the All-Star game five times in his MLB career.

Time will tell if the Braves trade Acuna. Atlanta fans certainly hope he sticks with the club for a long time.