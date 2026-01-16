When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed two-way superstar and money-printing machine Shohei Ohtani to a massively deferred $700 million contract in December of 2023, they created a ripple effect that allowed them to build possibly the most intimidating roster in MLB history. His endless global appeal gives the organization vital financial flexibility, and his unearthly talent obviously makes the team even better. More star players consequently want to join LA, and ownership is willing to pay what it takes to land them. Enter Kyle Tucker.

The latest consequence of the Ohtani acquisition occurred on Thursday night, as the Dodgers signed the former Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs outfielder to a eye-popping four-year, $240 million deal. There are opt outs after the second and third years, and $30 million total is deferred

The two-time defending World Series champions fill their most glaring hole, and Tucker positions himself for his second ring after securing generational wealth for his family. Both parties are obviously winners after this monumental move, but to what degree?

Take a seat, take a breath and gather your bearings because it's report card time! Let's take a closer look at this mammoth contract, as we prepare to hand out our grades to player and franchise.

What Kyle Tucker adds to the Dodgers

Although Los Angeles boasted enough star power and intangibles to overcome the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 Fall Classic, it had a big question mark in left field. Tucker's arrival swiftly solves that “problem.” He will man right as usual, while Teoscar Hernandez slides back over to left. The Dodgers should be able to better mask the two-time champ's defensive deficiencies. Though, the newest member of the team offers much more than just convenience.

Tucker notched 89 home runs and 311 RBIs from 2021-23, mashed 23 dingers in just 78 games during the 2024 season and enjoyed a terrific first half to the 2025 campaign before falling into a slump. He has compiled a large enough sample size to prove he is a game-changing hitter. Tucker has claimed two Silver Slugger Awards, a Gold Glove and a top-five MVP finish during his eight-year career.

The Tampa, Florida native satisfies old-school and new-school fans alike, posting a .273 batting average and .507 slugging percentage through 769 regular season games. Those numbers could rise in LA's superbly protected lineup. Kyle Tucker will get to hit alongside three future Hall of Famers in Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. He will also have impactful bats behind him in the form of Will Smith, Teoscar Hernandez and Max Muncy.

Ironically, this historic signing has potentially made pitching more valuable than ever. Other National League contenders (they still count) will need to find a way to neutralize this cornucopia of powerhouses, because matching the Dodgers' offensive firepower seems like an extremely tall order. Heck, who are we kidding? Their starting rotation is also unparalleled when healthy.

Tucker ties everything together. His offensive versatility and consistency can take the pressure off everyone in the clubhouse, either directly or indirectly. But acquiring such an edge is not cheap. At all.

LA paid an unbelievably steep price for Tucker

The Dodgers are willing to put rationale to the side when courting high-profile free agents, but the Tucker deal is unlike anything the baseball world has ever seen. Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto raised the bar in their respective contracts, but the former is the most unique player of all-time and the latter possesses one of the highest floors in the game due to his unmatched plate discipline. Tucker, despite being an undeniable needle-mover, is not of that caliber of talent.

The four-time All-Star owns an .865 lifetime OPS and suffered injuries in each of the last two seasons. Moreover, he slashed .266/.377/.464/.841 with 22 homers and 73 RBIs in 2025. Those numbers are all impressive, some especially so, but they are not worthy of a $57 million net present value per year. If one operates with logic, the only conclusion to draw is that Los Angeles significantly overpaid for Tucker's services.

The New York Mets may have forced the Dodgers' hand, however. Their presumed desperation to land a big bat after losing Pete Alonso to the Baltimore Orioles resulted in them initially offering a contract with a $50 million annual average value. If really good/great hitters can earn such figures without entering unquestionably elite status, baseball is in serious trouble moving forward.

Mets owner Steve Cohen ensured that there was an unreasonably high demand for Kyle Tucker, which put Mark Walter and Dodgers brass in a tricky spot. Although they could have certainly walked away and tried to upgrade the outfield via trade or another free agent, LA does not often resort to backup plans.

I have to dock the organization based on the sheer amount of dough it is shelling out to the former No. 5 overall draft pick, but New York paved the way for an absurd investment. Additionally, Tucker, who will turn 29 on Jan. 17, pushes the Dodgers closer to their quest for a three-peat. These factors ensure that baseball's resident behemoth will receive an excellent mark.

Dodgers Contract Grade: A-

Kyle Tucker Contract Grade: A+