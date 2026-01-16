When news broke that the Los Angeles Dodgers had secured the services of the premier free agent in the 2026 class, Kyle Tucker, to a new four-year, $240 million contract, it divided the MLB world.

For Dodgers fans, this was a major win, instantly upgrading their outfield with an elite supporting player at $60 million AAV, but for, well, fans of the other 29 MLB teams, it served as a brazen example of the rich getting richer, with a salary cap potentially needed to avoid such blatant talent hoarding.

Do the Dodgers doubters have a point? Arguably so, but in the opinion of franchise legend Joe Kelly, LA can't be judged too harshly, as their commitment to putting their money on the field is a reason why the Dodgers are the best organization in all of sports.

“It doesn't surprise me, obviously, you know, it makes a lot of people mad, but you know, you see people every single fall right line up for the new iPhone. That's what the Dodgers do. They're going to improve their team, which is pretty much, you know, their product, right? They put it on the field. You don't see iPhones, like Apple remaking the same phone over and over, right? They know they're the best, but they want to keep enhancing their product, and that's exactly what the Dodgers do,” Kelly declared.

Article Continues Below

“They don't care, you know, about money. You know owner those owners over there are amazing, and you know, they are very competitive. You know one of the owners, you know likes off-road racing, you know, he brings it and he tries to win races when you know that that's pretty scary at off-road racing, you know a trophy truck at 140 miles an hour but they're competitive over there whether it's you know cars or whether it's you know buying players and winning championships. They want to be remembered for not being rich, right? They want to be remembered for cementing their legacy in all of sports, you know, and I've said over and over again I think it's at this moment, you know sports have been around for a hundred years, but at this moment, I think they're the best franchise and all across the board whether it's football, basketball, baseball, soccer, hockey.”

Now granted, is Kelly biased? Potentially so, as he's become a Los Angeles legend for his time with the team. And yet, Kelly is no longer associated with the team outside of alumni events, allowing him to speak freely on any issues he's witnessed or any questionable calls on the team-building front. In Kelly's opinion, the Dodgers are the best not because they make a lot of money, but because they use it to compete on the field, which is all a fan can really ask of their favorite franchise.