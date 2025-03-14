The Atlanta Braves had the worst-case-scenario season in 2024. They lost Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr for most of the season and barely snuck into the playoffs. When they got there, it was a quick exit at the hands of the San Diego Padres. Acuña is working his way back from injury and should join the Braves early in the season. The Braves need health to succeed this season and Acuña knows it. He told ESPN's Aiden Gonzalez that he still has room to grow after the injury.

“I know the type of player I can be,” Acuña said. “I still don't feel like I've gotten to, like, my prime-prime. The most important thing is health.”

In seven years with the Braves, Acuña has played 100 games just four times. In the 60-game 2020 season, he played 49 games. So injuries have been a part of his story. But when he is not hurt, Acuña is one of the best players in the league. His speed sets him apart, with 73 stolen bases in his 2023 MVP season.

Acuña may not be back for Opening Day but will be key to Atlanta's success when he does return. He must find a way to stay healthy throughout the entire season.

The Braves have stiff competition in the NL East

The Phillies had a great regular season last year and the Mets finished with the same record as the Braves without Juan Soto. Winning the division will not be a foregone conclusion for Atlanta this year and they need Acuña to do it. He knows that and may take an important piece of his game slightly out of play.

“I'd rather steal 30 and play the whole season as opposed to trying to steal 70, injuring myself, and missing the whole year,” Acuña said in Spanish, per Gonzalez.

Acuña's base-stealing prowess is among the best talents in all of baseball. Challenged only by Elly De La Cruz, he is the best base runner in the game and gives the Braves a different element to the game. They have sluggers, like Matt Olson, and great defenders, like Michael Harris II, but no one who runs like Acuña.

When he stole 73 bases in 2023, Acuña was taking advantage of the new pitch clock and pickoff rules. But pitchers have adjusted to the changes which will make it harder for him to run. Picking his spots will be key to winning games for the Braves and staying healthy all year.