The Atlanta Braves (24-24) overcame their early season mudslide and have shifted back into neutral mode. Now comes the hard part. Considering the depth in the National League, a genuine breakthrough is needed if this ballclub wants to contend for a playoff berth in 2025. There is plenty of time left in the season, and talent present on the roster, to reach that threshold. Perhaps a returning star can help the Braves effectively move past .500, once and for all. Ronald Acuna Jr. is on his way.

The 2023 NL MVP is expected to be activated off the injured list ahead of Atlanta's series versus the San Diego Padres, per MLB.com's Mark Bowman, which begins Friday night in Truist Park. If all goes as anticipated, he will play his first big-league game since suffering a torn ACL in his left knee last May.

Acuna posted two home runs, a .400 batting average, .591 on-base percentage and .933 slugging percentage in his six-game rehab stint in Triple-A Gwinnett. He was scratched from the starting lineup before Thursday night's road matchup versus the Louisville Bats, suggesting an immediate Braves return. Manager Brian Snitker could use his offensive firepower.

Ronald Acuna Jr. will try to give the Braves a crucial boost

It has been a long and turbulent road back to The Show for the 27-year-old right fielder, who tore his right ACL in 2021. He did not shake off the rust immediately, but Atlanta has already witnessed how good Acuna can be at full strength. He became the first player in MLB history to record 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in a single campaign in 2023. Although the team and fan base should temper their expectations, they are counting on him to rake at the plate.

Marcell Ozuna, much like last year, is carrying a large share of the offensive workload. He has nine homers and an .877 OPS through 45 games. Matt Olson is on a tear right now and Austin Riley has enjoyed a solid start to the season. Rookie catcher Drake Baldwin is the X-factor, though. If he can continue to produce — .345 batting average and five dingers in 87 at-bats — this lineup could ascend into the upper echelon.

Ronald Acuna Jr. can elevate all those around him by performing to his talent level. He should make his 2025 debut in front of a lively home crowd on Friday.