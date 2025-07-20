It's been a rough 2025 season thus far for the Atlanta Braves, who currently sit 11 games under the .500 mark after recently blowing a huge lead at home vs the New York Yankees. Atlanta stumbled out of the gates to an 0-7 start this year and somehow things have gotten even worse since, as virtually every player on the roster has seen major regression this year.

With the MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, some fans were wondering whether the team might be sellers as opposed to buyers, and recently, MLB insider Bob Nightengale shed some light in that department–albeit with a caveat.

“Atlanta is expected to listen to trade offers for catcher second baseman Ozzie Albies, center fielder Michael Harris and catcher Sean Murphy, but not until this winter,” reported Nightengale, meaning that those players are expected to remain in an Atlanta uniform for the duration of this season.

Nightengale also added that “They are letting teams know that DH Marcell Ozuna, closer Raisel Iglesias and reliever Pierce Johnson are all available.”

Ozuna has the ability to veto any trade due to a stipulation in his contract.

A disastrous season for the Braves

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning at American Family Field.
Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2025 campaign, the Atlanta Braves were expected to be on the short list of teams with a legitimate chance to compete for the World Series trophy this year.

However, a combination of regression around the roster as well as injuries have kept the Braves' performance well below expectations, and the team certainly looks like they're going to miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 MLB season.

It hasn't helped matters that Atlanta played the opening chunk of the season without Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider, arguably their two most talented players, both of whom were recovering from injuries.

However, even since those two have been back in the lineup, things haven't exactly gone according to plan.

The Braves are slated to wrap up their series vs the Yankees on Sunday afternoon at Truist Park at 1:35 PM ET.

