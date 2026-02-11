The Atlanta Braves had a disappointing year last season that was filled with mostly injuries they probably didn't see coming. Before this season even gets started, they're already dealing with a major injury, as Spencer Schwellenbach is set to miss some time.

This isn't the way the Braves wanted to start things, but they have a chance to add some pieces in place of Schwellenbach. The one person that has come to mind is Chris Bassitt, and many are hoping the Braves sign him, including Stephen Tolbert of the Hammer Territory Podcast.

“The Braves need to add more stability to the roster by adding more depth to it,” Tolbert said. “Go sign Chris Bassitt. That's the easiest thing to do. Even if you have to overpay by like $5 million, I don't care. You need the depth. You don't want to have another lost season because you did nothing to address the rotation.”

"Go sign Chris Bassitt."@b_outliers believes the Braves should have addressed the rotation depth in the offseason. pic.twitter.com/wcGTWitZIl — Hammer Territory Podcast (@HammerTerritory) February 11, 2026

Article Continues Below

Adding on to the Bassitt speculation, the Braves' new pitching coach worked with him when he was with the New York Mets, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

“As Braves assess impact of Schwellenbach's injury, worth noting that new ATL pitching coach Jeremy Hefner worked with unsigned FA Chris Bassitt when both were with the Mets. Bassitt has a reputation for being great in the clubhouse,” Olney wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Bassitt will definitely have other suitors looking to sign him, but if the Braves wanted to do all they could to lure him to Atlanta, they could offer him more than other teams would.

It's uncertain if Schwellenbach will return during the season, but they did place him on the 60-day IL because of the inflammation in his pitching elbow. He recently noted that he may ned arthroscopic surgery to have bone spurs removed, and he doesn't know what the recovery time would be.