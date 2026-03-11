Dallas Cowboys fans have experienced many “what if” scenarios over the last couple of decades, as they have watched their beloved franchise fumble one opportunity after another. However, it just so happens that an unexpected development has given Jerry Jones and company another chance to turn a whiff into a triumph. Following the stunning news that the Baltimore Ravens are backing out of their blockbuster Maxx Crosby trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, the door has reopened for “America's Team.”

The Cowboys are not looking toward the past, however. They actively tried to acquire the star pass-rusher before the Ravens secured an agreement, offering the Silver and Black a first and second-round draft pick for Crosby's services. Baltimore came in with two firsts, and Dallas instead added veteran edge rusher Rashan Gary after sending a fourth-rounder to the Green Bay Packers.

Despite Crosby going back on the trade market, the Cowboys are “not expected to re-engage in discussions at this time,” per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

While fans may be disappointed by the team's stance, it can be difficult to change course after already making moves. Dallas has committed money to free agency, which officially commences on Wednesday, and could therefore have trouble accommodating a massive contract. The organization is presently trusting Gary to handle its pass-rush needs, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.

Things can always change, though. The Ravens reportedly got cold feet after Maxx Crosby underwent a physical, but it is possible the Cowboys' medical staff would feel less concerned about the two-time Second-Team All-Pro's health. There could be an owner or two out there who is willing to take a risk for a game-changing talent like No. 98.

Jerry Jones does not appear to be one of them, however. At least not right now.