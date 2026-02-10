Injuries have crept to the doorstep of the Atlanta Braves recently, including the shocking loss of a key starting pitcher. But here is how the Braves must replace Spencer Schwellenbach in the rotation after his elbow injury.

There’s still some hope that Schwellenbach won’t miss the entire season. Manager Walt Weiss said he hopes it is bone spurs, according to ESPN.

“I feel for Spencer more than anything else,” Weiss said. “The kid has done some amazing things in a short time, and still has a bright future ahead of him. But I'm sure it's tough for him.”

Braves need to find another arm

All of a sudden, Walker Buehler is looking better than he did before the Schwellenbach setback. If the Braves are serious about competing in the NL East, they must make a move to add another arm.