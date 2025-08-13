New York Mets star Pete Alonso made history on Tuesday night, breaking Darryl Strawberry's record for all-time home runs with the franchise. Alonso hit a pair of homers in a 13-5 win over the Atlanta Braves, which ended a seven-game losing streak, giving him 254 dingers as a Met. Alonso's first home run of the night was the record-breaker and came in the third inning off Braves starter Spencer Strider.

Strawberry had been the Mets' home run king since 1988, and he had a message ready for Alonso right after the historic moment.

“You have worked hard, you have stood up in the pressure of New York City and you have played well,” Strawberry said. “It's well-deserved. You are a homegrown player. Again, congratulations and continue to have great success. All the best, buddy.”

The passing of the crown 👑 🍓 🐻‍❄️ pic.twitter.com/Pk83DMuCn1 — New York Mets (@Mets) August 13, 2025

Strawberry also congratulated Alonso after the Mets star recently tied the record.

Pete Alonso vs. Darryl Strawberry's Mets careers

It was a special moment for Pete Alonso, who has been with the Mets for his entire seven-year career. The 30-year-old burst onto the scene as a rookie back in 2019, hitting a league-leading 53 home runs en route to Rookie of the Year. While he hasn't reached 50 home runs in a season since, he has hit the 40 mark two other times, including 46 in 2023.

Alonso has 28 home runs and 96 RBIs this season, earning his fourth consecutive All-Star nod and fifth overall in seven years. He has played in 372 straight games, also a franchise record, though there are questions about his future. The slugger returned to New York this past offseason on a two-year, $54 million contract with a $24 million player option for 2026, which he'll likely decline. While he'd love to stay with the Mets and extend this home run record for years to come, there are no guarantees.

As for Darryl Strawberry, he spent the first eight seasons of his 17-year career with the Mets. He made seven consecutive All-Star Games after winning Rookie of the Year in 1983.

Strawberry never hit 40 home runs in a season, but he did hit 39 in consecutive years (1987, 1988). He never hit fewer than 26 home runs in a season as a Met.