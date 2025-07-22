It's been a trainwreck of a 2025 MLB season for the Atlanta Braves so far, who sit 11 games under the .500 mark after a recent series loss at home vs the New York Yankees. While injuries have played a role, the Braves have seen major regression from several key players on their roster this year, and their streak of making the playoffs every year since 2017 is now on life support.

With this being the case, the Braves are now widely expected to be sellers as opposed to buyers at the upcoming trade deadline, looking to salvage whatever resources they can for some of the aging veterans on their roster.

One of those veterans is Marcell Ozuna, who has been a key part of the Braves' success in recent seasons and has had an up and down year so far in 2025.

Ozuna has the right to veto any trade the Braves want to include him in due to a stipulation in his contract, and recently, MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post broke down Ozuna's mindset on that front.

“I do believe that [Marcell Ozuna] would accept a trade at this point, as his role has been diminished,” said Heyman, per the MLB Network on X, formerly Twitter. “Now, he is hitting .175 since June, but this is a guy who has been a perennial excellent RBI producer and was their best hitter last year, so I do think they will be able to get something for him.”

A down year for the Braves

The Braves haven't won a playoff series since their World Series victory in the 2021 MLB season, and it certainly doesn't appear that that drought will be coming to an end in 2025.

The Braves have seen underperformance from the vast majority of their lineup this year, and the injury returns of Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. have not injected the team with the life they were hoping they would.

With the MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, it's possible that the Braves could look like a vastly different ball club by this time next week.

The trade deadline is set for July 31.