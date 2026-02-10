After missing the playoffs in 2025, the Atlanta Braves are entering spring training looking to reclaim their seat at the postseason table. Now, the Braves will have some extra catching depth to work with.

Former Texas Rangers standout Jonah Heim is in camp with Atlanta, via Mark Bowman of MLB.com. He seems poised for a sizable role as long as starting catcher Sean Murphy is on the shelf.

“Catcher Jonah Heim is in camp with the Braves,” Bowman wrote. “Seems like a good candidate to begin the backup catcher while Murphy begins the season on the IL. Murphy will begin running exercises today. Still aiming to be activated at some point in May.”

Article Continues Below

Murphy is still working his way back from season-ending hip surgery. While Bowman is expecting him to be back in May, the Braves will still need someone behind the plate in the meantime. Furthermore, if it takes time for Murphy to fully ramp up, Atlanta will want to diversify their options.

Signed to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, Heim will have an uphill battle to climb to make the roster. However, his resume at least points to a catcher who can make a difference. He was named an All-Star in 2023 and won a World Series with the Rangers. Over his six years with the franchise, Heim hit .225 with 68 home runs and 282 RBIs. He has double digit home runs his last five years in the majors.

Spring training will give Heim a prime opportunity to prove his worth. He'll have a real shot to enter the season as Atlanta's backup at backstop.