The 2025 season will be remembered as one of profound disappointment for the Atlanta Braves, a franchise accustomed to postseason baseball. What was supposed to be a competitive year transformed into a collapse of historic proportions — a team that held a 97 percent playoff probability at one point finished 76-86, missing the postseason entirely. Yet amidst this dismal campaign, one undeniable bright spot emerged that suggests better days are ahead. That surprise was the spectacular rookie season of catcher Drake Baldwin, who captured the National League Rookie of the Year award and became the 10th player in franchise history to earn the honor.​​

A season to remember. Congratulations to Drake Baldwin, the 2025 National League Rookie of the Year! pic.twitter.com/IWUSrXHq0b — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Few predicted that Baldwin, a 24-year-old from Madison, Wisconsin, who made his major league debut in March, would end up being the most productive rookie in the National League by the end of the season. Baldwin was a third-round prospect with real potential, but the extent of his impact far outstripped even optimistic expectations. Baldwin finished his rookie season hitting .274 with 19 home runs and 80 RBIs across 120 games, ranking among the best of all qualified National League rookies.

An Offensive Lifeline for Atlanta's Struggling Attack

The Braves entered 2025 with significant questions about their offensive production, and Baldwin provided an immediate answer to a catching position that had lacked consistency. The team's offense was mediocre for much of the year as they were hit by injuries to some of their key contributors while also going through a bad patch of form where Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris II were among the established stars yet to perform. What made Baldwin's breakthrough so valuable, in particular, was the timing and trust in his production in the most critical situations. He showed great calmness and a lot of smarts in baseball in the most challenging moments, thus from his very first outing, he made it clear that he was fit for the top level of baseball.

Baldwin stands out from other rookies who are still getting used to major league pitching because of his plate discipline. He contributed to the organization's overall move toward patience and walk rates by using an advanced approach at the plate. In 2025, the Braves produced 90 more walks than the league in 2024, a shift in mindset that affected every player on the team. Baldwin was a prime example of this new offensive structure, keeping a .400 on-base percentage while striking out just 15% of the time—a remarkable combination for any player, much less a 24-year-old in his rookie campaign. He was a crucial asset in games where Atlanta sorely needed offensive production because of his exceptional plate discipline and ability to make hard contact.

A Silver Lining in Organizational Disappointment

For a team that anticipated real playoff contention, the Braves' disappointing 76-86 finish was a shocking development. By August, the team's chances of winning a championship had vanished due to top talent suffering from injuries and worrying regression from seasoned position players. As the season came to an end, manager Brian Snitker's future was still up in the air due to general dissatisfaction and concerns about the franchise's future.

However, Baldwin's first season offered real hope for the organization's future. His 80 RBIs were the highest of any qualified NL rookie, and his overall statistical prowess in all offensive categories indicated the Braves had found a key player for the ensuing ten years. Baldwin was a consistent source of offensive dependability and professionalism while veterans faltered and the pitching rotation struggled with inconsistency. The young catcher carried his fair share of the offensive load without complaining or regressing, despite Ronald Acuña Jr. trying to recover from severe injuries and others performing poorly.

The Atlanta Braves' disastrous 2025 season will go down in history as the year they missed October baseball and fell well short of expectations. However, it will also be remembered as the year that one of the most promising young players in professional baseball, Drake Baldwin, announced his arrival. For a team built for long-term contention and accustomed to winning, his Rookie of the Year award and stellar rookie campaign are a ray of hope that better times are ahead.