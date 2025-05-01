The Baltimore Orioles are in tough spot after a rough start to their 2025 season. After winning at least 90 games in the past two seasons, the team faces an uphill climb to make it three straight. They went from the top of the American League East to the bottom. However, the team is still capable of putting together excellent performances. Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rustchman remain two of the best young stars in the league. Unfortunately, success breeds high expectations, and Orioles fans are anxious about their team.

One of the avenues that Brandon Hyde and Baltimore can go down to turn their year around it trade. The Orioles aren't necessarily known for being active on the trade market, but they have made some deals over the last few seasons. This year is different, though. The team is more desperate to bring in an impactful player, which could result in potential trade partners asking higher prices for their players. The Orioles might now have no choice.

Although they added pieces in the offseason, including luring Tyler O'Neill away from the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore's moves have yet to bear fruit. They need to upgrade their roster on both ends of the floor now. Luckily for them, there are players who experts expect will be moved that could be the difference between the Orioles winning their division and missing the playoffs entirely. Here are three players that Baltimore could target as they look to manufacture an in-season turnaround.

Miami Marlins Pitcher Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara won a Cy Young award in 2022 and is among the leaders in innings pitched in Major League Baseball when he is healthy. He is having a rough start to his 2025 season after missing last year while recovering from UCL injury. Despite not having the same fear factor he wielded before his surgery, Alcantara can still spin it with the best pitchers in the game.

Outside of him, the Marlins pitching staff is terrible. The team is near the bottom of their division, which could convince them to sell at the trade deadline. Despite being at the same spot in their own division, Baltimore is looking to buy and give themselves a chance to contend. They don't want to waste a single year of Henderson or Rustchman, and pitching is their most glaring weakness.

The Orioles entered the season with more pitching than they knew what to do with. Unfortunately for them, injuries have ravaged the team and the rotation hasn't been complete yet. The most concerning part? Both Grayson Rodriguez and Zach Eflin aren't expected to be back on the mound for weeks at the minimum. Charlie Morton, who was brought in to improve the rotation, is faltering as well, being demoted to the Baltimore bullpen.

Alcantara appears to have put his injury behind him and is a serviceable pitcher who can eat innings for Brandon Hyde if nothing else.

Chicago White Sox Outfielder Luis Robert Jr.

The Chicago White Sox are continuing their rebuild, resetting things under a new manager. While they are unlikely to do worse than last year's record-setting season, the team is still bad. They moved Garrett Crochet last season, selling high on their young ace, but the outfielder remained. Robert Jr. is one of the first names that get brought up when considering potential trades that could happen later on in the season.

While the team is struggling, Robert Jr. is doing his best to lead the offense. However, opposing pitchers are building their attack around him, resulting in a slow start. A change of scenery could be the key to unlocking Robert Jr. in his entirety. When he is at his best, he is an All-Star and a Silver Slugger who can contribute to any offense he is in.

Putting him alongside Henderson in the Baltimore lineup would form one of the better one-two punches in the league. He would also improve the Orioles' defense, bringing another Gold Glove to Baltimore. He and Cedric Mullins would likely split time in center field, but Hyde would be willing to make the adjustment to accommodate his new weapon.

Minnesota Twins Third Baseman Royce Lewis

Every infield spot in Baltimore is secure save the hot corner. Ramon Urias is holding things down for now but isn't the offensive threat the Orioles want him to be. Lewis, on the other hand, is an offensive talent that would slot right in as a part of the team's lineup.

Lewis is recovering from injury right now, but is an underrated player when he is healthy. Above everything else, Lewis brings power to a Baltimore lineup that desperately needs some. Being an Oriole also reduces the amount of pressure that he would face on a daily basis. The Twins expect a lot from him, but Baltimore offers a smaller role that he could thrive in.

At the end of the day, the Orioles are largely in their own way when it comes to their struggles. Injuries and a collective slump at the plate are holding the team back. However, once they overcome it, Baltimore can rattle off wins and get right back into the conversation in the American League playoff picture.

Bringing in a new player via trade could be all the team needs to start fixing their season. Whether it be Alcantara on the mound or Robert Jr. in the lineup, another star would be a big help.