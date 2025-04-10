Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara has been reinstated from the paternity list ahead of the series against the Washington Nationals, the team announced on Thursday. Additionally, the Marlins optioned right-handed pitcher Valente Bellozo to Triple-A.

The Marlins need Alcantara to pitch at a high level this season. The 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner underwent Tommy John surgery after the 2023 campaign and missed all of 2024 as a result.

Through spring training and two regular season games pitched in 2025, Alcantara has displayed signs of being the star pitcher he once was. He has pitched to a 3.72 ERA across his two regular season outings so far. Alcantara has recorded 11 strikeouts compared to four walks in 9.2 innings pitched.

Marlins star Sandy Alcantara looking to make big impact in 2025

When healthy, the Marlins ace has an argument for being regarded as the best pitcher in all of baseball. The concern is that it is often difficult to predict how effective a pitcher will be after returning from Tommy John surgery.

Could Alcantara make another National League Cy Young run? Absolutely. Could he also need a significant amount of time to get back on track? That is also a possibility.

Only time will tell, but having Alcantara back in the starting rotation will help the Marlins.

Miami is currently 6-6 overall up to this point in the '25 campaign. They are in third place in the National League East as a result. The Marlins would love to bounce back following an abysmal '24 season, as they finished with a lackluster 62-100 record. Miami is not expected to compete in 2025, but Sandy Alcantara's return should help them improve overall.

The Marlins' next game is scheduled for Friday night against the Washington Nationals. Friday's contest represents the first of a three-game weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM EST.