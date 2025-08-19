Pitcher Trevor Rogers is having himself a season for the Baltimore Orioles.

How good of a season? Well, after only allowing one run in the Orioles' 6-3 win over the Boston Red Sox, his ERA now sits at 1.41, which is the best mark in franchise history through 12 games, according to The Baltimore Sun's Matt Weyrich.

“The left-hander completed seven innings of one-run baseball in their 6-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday to lower his ERA to 1.41, the best by any Orioles pitcher through his first 12 starts to begin a season in the franchise's 71 years,” Weyrich wrote. “It's a figure matched by only 24 starters in the live ball era (1920 to present), most recently by Jacob deGrom and Kevin Gausman in 2021.”

While Rodgers clearly turned in one of the best efforts of his career in Boston, making Baltimore fans the world over proud, for the ascending pitcher, he wanted to give credit to his catcher, who helped him hit the mark, as he explained to The Baltimore Banner's Andy Kostka.

“I really have to tip my cap to Basallo. He was really good back there,” Rogers noted.” First game behind the plate in Fenway and he did a h*ll of a job.”

Originally drafted with the 13th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins, Rodgers landed in Baltimore in a trade last July that also included Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers. Though he took a little time to get where the Orioles needed him to be, as he spent some time with the Norfolk Tides in 2024, it doesn't look like he's going to be returning to AAA any time soon. Why? Because Rodgers has rapidly become one of the brightest young players on Baltimore's roster, and at 27, he has a chance to get even better heading into his pitching prime.

More Baltimore Orioles News
Houston Astros left fielder Jesus Sanchez (4) looks on from inside the dugout after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park.
Astros’ Jesus Sanchez robs Samuel Basallo of first MLB HR after robbing grand slam earlierAbdullah Imran ·
Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park.
Astros’ Cristian Javier deals with illness setback in 2nd start since Tommy John returnAbdullah Imran ·
Shorebirds' Samuel Basallo (21) swings in the game against the Cannon Ballers Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland. The Shorebirds defeated the Cannon Ballers 7-2. Bbm Delmarva Shorebirds Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
Orioles top prospect gets emotional as dad delivers MLB promotion bombshellGerard Angelo Samillano ·
Baltimore Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino (36) looks on from the dugout during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park.
Orioles manager makes bold Dylan Beavers statementZachary Howell ·
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Daniel Johnson (56) and center fielder Greg Allen (25) attempt to catch a fly ball during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park.
Orioles make 2 roster moves before Astros clashBenjamin Adducchio ·
Orioles news: Rookie's valiant perfect game bid puts him with 4 names in MLB history
Orioles rookie’s valiant perfect game bid puts him with 4 names in MLB historyBrayden Haena ·