Pitcher Trevor Rogers is having himself a season for the Baltimore Orioles.

How good of a season? Well, after only allowing one run in the Orioles' 6-3 win over the Boston Red Sox, his ERA now sits at 1.41, which is the best mark in franchise history through 12 games, according to The Baltimore Sun's Matt Weyrich.

“The left-hander completed seven innings of one-run baseball in their 6-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday to lower his ERA to 1.41, the best by any Orioles pitcher through his first 12 starts to begin a season in the franchise's 71 years,” Weyrich wrote. “It's a figure matched by only 24 starters in the live ball era (1920 to present), most recently by Jacob deGrom and Kevin Gausman in 2021.”

While Rodgers clearly turned in one of the best efforts of his career in Boston, making Baltimore fans the world over proud, for the ascending pitcher, he wanted to give credit to his catcher, who helped him hit the mark, as he explained to The Baltimore Banner's Andy Kostka.

“I really have to tip my cap to Basallo. He was really good back there,” Rogers noted.” First game behind the plate in Fenway and he did a h*ll of a job.”

Originally drafted with the 13th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins, Rodgers landed in Baltimore in a trade last July that also included Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers. Though he took a little time to get where the Orioles needed him to be, as he spent some time with the Norfolk Tides in 2024, it doesn't look like he's going to be returning to AAA any time soon. Why? Because Rodgers has rapidly become one of the brightest young players on Baltimore's roster, and at 27, he has a chance to get even better heading into his pitching prime.