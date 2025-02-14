The Baltimore Orioles have had an eventful offseason, but their roster still has some glaring holes that need to be addressed before Opening Day. The team has made key additions, such as signing Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano to bolster the starting rotation and bringing in Tyler O’Neill and Gary Sánchez to reinforce the lineup. However, if Baltimore wants to take the next step toward World Series contention, it must finalize its roster with a few more critical moves.

Add Mark Canha for bench and outfield depth

After losing Anthony Santander to the Blue Jays in free agency, the Orioles signed Tyler O’Neill to help fill the void. However, Baltimore still needs additional depth in the outfield and designated hitter spot. Enter Mark Canha—a versatile veteran who can play both corner outfield spots, first base, and DH. Canha’s ability to hit left-handed pitching makes him an excellent platoon option, and he brings the kind of professional at-bats that are crucial in a deep postseason run.

Canha’s experience and leadership would also be valuable in a young clubhouse looking to make a deep playoff push. Adding him would give the Orioles a reliable bat off the bench and an insurance policy in case of injuries to key players like Cedric Mullins or Austin Hays.

Sign Will Smith to bolster the bullpen

One of the most pressing needs for the Orioles is additional bullpen depth, particularly with the departure of key relievers like Jacob Webb and Danny Coulombe. Will Smith, a seasoned left-handed reliever with postseason experience, is an ideal fit for Baltimore’s bullpen. The 34-year-old veteran has consistently been a reliable late-inning option and even has experience closing games, as evidenced by his contributions to the Braves' 2021 World Series run and his time with the Rangers in 2023.

With Félix Bautista expected to miss the 2025 season following Tommy John surgery, Smith could provide much-needed stability in high-leverage situations. His ability to get strikeouts and handle pressure moments makes him a strong addition to a bullpen that is shaping up to be solid but could use one more experienced arm to anchor the later innings.

Trade for Luis Castillo to strengthen the rotation

The biggest hole in the Orioles’ roster remains the starting rotation, especially after missing out on re-signing Corbin Burnes. While the team has solid arms in Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez, and Dean Kremer, they lack a true ace to anchor the staff. That’s why the Orioles should pursue a trade for Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners.

Castillo has been a consistent front-line starter for years, and he would immediately transform Baltimore’s rotation into one of the best in the American League. With the Mariners looking to potentially retool, the Orioles could package a mix of top prospects and young Major League talent to entice Seattle into a deal.

The Orioles' farm system remains one of the best in baseball, with plenty of depth at multiple positions. A trade package built around pitching prospects like Cade Povich or Chayce McDermott, along with a young infielder such as Joey Ortiz, could be enough to get the Mariners to consider moving Castillo. Acquiring Castillo would give the Orioles a battle-tested ace and significantly improve their chances of making a deep postseason run.

The Orioles are on the cusp of greatness, but they need to make a few more key moves to solidify their roster. Signing Will Smith would add a veteran presence to the bullpen, bringing stability in high-leverage situations. Adding Mark Canha would provide much-needed bench and outfield depth, ensuring the team has versatility and depth for a long season. Most importantly, trading for Luis Castillo would give Baltimore the legitimate ace they need to compete with the best teams in the American League.

These moves won’t just round out the roster—they’ll push the Orioles from playoff hopefuls to serious World Series contenders. Now, it’s up to the front office to make them happen.