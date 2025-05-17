The Baltimore Orioles didn't expect to be over ten games behind in the AL East at this point of the season. They didn't expect to be in last place. They expected to compete for not only the AL East crown, but yet another playoff spot. Right now, it doesn't look like general manager Mike Elias' team will be reaching those goals. Because of it, the team has fired manager Brandon Hyde. They announced the news on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

“STATEMENT FROM THE ORIOLES,” posted the team's official account on the social media platform.

To say this turn of events is disappointing is an understatement. Elias and the Orioles' brass have worked hard to rebuild the franchise from the ground up, and Hyde helped to manage the lean times the team went through. Coming off of back-to-back playoff appearances, it seemed as if the future was definitely brighter for Baltimore. Now that Hyde has been relieved of his duties, who should take up the mantle as the next Orioles' manager? Here are three names to watch out for.

Could Mark DeRosa be the answer for Orioles?

Yes, DeRosa only has experience managing Team USA during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He's also slated to manage the team once again during next year's WBC. So far, they've already gotten commitments from New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes. It will certainly be interesting to see who else joins Team USA as they hope to capture their second WBC title. Yet would DeRosa walk away from this opportunity to take charge of his own big-league club?

The O's would certainly give DeRosa an intriguing opportunity for his first major league managing role. The young talent possessed by the team, such as catcher Adley Rutschman and infielder Gunnar Henderson, are certainly players that almost every other team in the MLB would love to have. They do need to get back on track, and DeRosa has plenty of exposure working with stars during his time with Team USA. Can that experience translate to managing his own team, day in and day out? It certainly would behoove Elias to make a phone call to the former major league infielder to gauge his interest moving forward.

Skip Schumaker could help Orioles take next step

Fresh off of two seasons managing the Miami Marlins, Schumaker left the team on his own accord after last season. Due to the new direction that the Marlins are currently working towards, it was a move that makes sense. His next stop should be a team that is ready for more postseason success, one filled with young talent ready to progress. With young stars like Rutschman, Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser and more, isn't that something Elias should be looking for?

Currently the senior advisor to Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young, it seems as if Baltimore would be a good fit for Schumaker's next stop. He won the NL Manager of the Year in 2023 and showed just how good of a manager he could be in the right scenario. Would calling Camden Yards his next home be that right scenario? It certainly feels like Schumaker is exactly the type of name that Elias should be targeting come this winter.

Would a Buck Showalter return lead Orioles to greater heights?

Once upon a time, Buck Showalter was hired to bring the Orioles to the next level. He managed the team for nine seasons, particularly during their last period of sustained success. Showalter has managed a total of 22 seasons in the big leagues, including his nine years previously spent at Camden Yards. After his latest tenure with the New York Mets ended sooner than expected, it would make sense for him to give managing another shot.

Why not return to Baltimore? With all the young talent the Orioles have, it feels reminiscent to the start of his first tenure with the team. Hiring a manager with experience wouldn't be the worst idea for Elias, as the other two names on this list do have that type of experience. However, Showalter definitely has the most, and he's brought out the best in his players plenty of times before. Can his guidance help the O's get back on track? It's certainly worth asking, isn't it?