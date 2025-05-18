The Baltimore Orioles are cutting ties with embattled pitcher Kyle Gibson, per USA Today. Gibson has struggled so far this season with a 16.78 ERA, and an 0-3 record.

The pitcher had signed a one-year deal with Baltimore before the 2025 campaign. Gibson's contract was for $5.25 million. It hasn't worked out well for him after just four starts. He is now designated for assignment.

This was Gibson's second stint with the team. He also pitched for Baltimore during the 2023 season. That year, he posted a 4.73 ERA.

The Orioles, like Gibson, are also struggling. Baltimore is dead last in the American League East, and one of the biggest disappointments in baseball. The team parted ways with manager Brandon Hyde on Saturday. Third-base coach Tony Mansolino is interim manager.

The club holds a 15-29 record on the season.

Nothing is going right for the Orioles right now

Baltimore has taken a total nosedive in less than a year. Last season, the Orioles were competitive and made the postseason. This year, the team looks already doomed and headed for a losing record.

Hyde is the third manager in baseball to get canned before June of this year. He joins Derek Shelton and Bud Black, who were fired by the Pirates and Rockies respectively.

“As the head of baseball operations, the poor start to our season is ultimately my responsibility,” Orioles general manager Mike Elias said in a statement, per ESPN. “Part of that responsibility is pursuing difficult changes in order to set a different course for the future. I want to thank Brandon for his hard work, dedication and passion all these years, and for returning the team to the playoffs and winning an AL East championship. His many positive contributions to this organization and to Baltimore will remain, and we wish he and his family the best.”

Some Orioles players were surprised by the change in leadership.

“That's unfortunate because Brandon Hyde is a great guy. We, as players, have got to play better. The players are the ones with the bats and gloves,” outfielder Ramon Laureano said.

Things now get even more difficult for the struggling club, as the Orioles are parting ways with a veteran arm in the rotation. Gibson has pitched for several clubs in his long MLB tenure, including the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers.

The Orioles are in action again Sunday, against the lowly Washington Nationals.