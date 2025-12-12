Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein initially represented the false hope that had eroded fans for decades. Following a passive winter and dispiriting 2025 campaign, the billionaire Birds boss is doing his part to move the franchise forward. The O's made a strong push for Kyle Schwarber before agreeing to a five-year, $155 million contract with one of this era's best sluggers, Pete Alonso. Apparently, though, they are not content with making just one big splash this Hot Stove season.

Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias, who was struggling to keep his head above water amid a flood of bad optics, is now rolling with momentum following a lively few weeks that also saw Baltimore add two-time All-Star closer Ryan Helsley and power-hitting outfielder Taylor Ward. What does the 2023 Executive of the Year have planned next? He shared his thoughts following the huge Alonso move.

“Mike Elias said there are still ways to ‘spruce up the position player side,'” Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com posted on X. “More role players. But talking ‘more pointedly' on the pitching side. That's multiple starters.”

Inserting a big bat alongside prodigiously talented shortstop Gunnar Henderson is obviously exciting, but this squad can only inflict so much damage with its current starting pitching rotation.

Orioles could use another game-changing arm

Baltimore ranked 26th in ERA (4.60) and 27th in both WHIP (1.37) and batting average allowed (.259) last season, underscoring the need for at least one more difference-making hurler. A consistently healthy Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish would certainly help, but Elias cannot ignore either pitcher's injury history. He has to protect the Orioles from more misfortune.

If Rubenstein is willing to keep his checkbook open, the team could pursue a reliable left-hander like Framber Valdez or Ranger Suarez. Perhaps a more affordable veteran like righty Merrill Kelly could also give the staff the boost it requires. The important thing is that the Birds are still hovering above the free-agent market, determined to scoop up more impactful players.

When fans heard O's brass express interest in the past, they were understandably skeptical. Times may be changing, though. The Pete Alonso signing has forced everyone to reconsider how they perceive Baltimore during the winter months. Mike Elias, at long last, seemingly has ownership's approval to be aggressive. All eyes should be on Charm City moving forward.