Pete Alonso was introduced to the Baltimore Orioles' media and fans Friday. In addition to wearing his Orioles No. 25 jersey and hat, he was able to provide some background on his “Polar Bear” nickname.

The newest Oriole figures to become the team's primary power hitter and 1st baseman. He explained that his nickname was given to him by his former teammate Todd Frazier, who lockered next to him when he came up to the New York Mets in the 2019 season.

Frazier was the talkative type who rarely held back with his personality or speech. He took a look at Alonso and said “you look just like a big, old Polar Bear.” That turned out to be fine with Alonso, and he embraced that nickname.

The big 1st baseman added further explanation, saying Polar Bears are “only species that are known to hunt human beings.” Alonso did not say it, but he clearly hunts home runs and other big hits.

Alonso hopes to have a big home run season for the Orioles

Alonso had become the Mets' all-time home run leader last season. He belted 38 home runs last season and hit 264 long balls while wearing Mets colors. Alonso belted 53 home runs in his rookie season of 2019 and won Rookie of the Year honors.

The 2020 season was cut short by Covid, but in the five years that followed, he never hit fewer than 34 home runs. Alonso has been a 5-time All-Star in his career and has exceeded the 100 RBI mark four times. He led the National League with 131 RBI in the 2022 season.

The Orioles were the unexpected winners when it came to signing Alonso. It was expected the Boston Red Sox would make a solid bid for his services, but the Orioles' 5-year, $155 million offer was the one that the former Met selected. The Mets were expected to make a contract offer, but the two sides did not take in a meeting.