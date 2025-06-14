The Baltimore Orioles put together a season-high six-game win streak earlier this month. However, the team has gone just 3-4 since, as the streak failed to turn a disappointing season around. And Baltimore will be shorthanded for its game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday.

Colton Cowser will miss his second straight game after crashing into the wall in center field on Thursday. The team announced that the outfielder is still feeling the effects of the collision. But he will be available to come off the bench as necessary, per the Baltimore Sun’s Matt Weyrich on X.

Colton Cowser out of the Orioles' lineup again

Cowser was one of the Orioles’ top prospects after the team selected him fifth overall in the 2021 draft. He made Baltimore's Opening Day roster last season and played well, finishing the year with 24 home runs, 69 RBI and 77 runs scored in 153 games.

However, Cowser has struggled in his sophomore season after missing over two months with a broken thumb. He’s slashing .188/.250/.393 with three homers, three RBI and four runs scored in 13 games so far this year.

Article Continues Below

The Orioles will also be without Ryan O’Hearn for Saturday’s game against the Angels. Baltimore’s first baseman is dealing with an ankle ailment.

After making the playoffs each of the last two seasons, the Orioles have struggled in 2025. The disappointing campaign led to Baltimore firing manager Brandon Hyde in May.

The team is in last place in the AL East and 14 games behind the division-leading New York Yankees. The rough start has led to speculation that the Orioles will be sellers at the MLB trade deadline.

O’Hearn is one of the players Baltimore could potentially move this season. The team also has attractive starting pitchers to offer, as Zach Eflin, Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano could draw interest from contending teams looking to bolster their rotations.