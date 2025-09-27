New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone defended himself following his ejection in a 6-1 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. Boone explained why he felt his ejection was a quick-trigger response amid a confrontation with home plate umpire Ramon DeJesus during Aaron Judge's at-bat in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Boone explained why he didn't think he deserve an ejection during his postgame press conference, per SNY Yankees' X, formerly Twitter.

“I didn't even boil over. There's no way I should've been kicked out there. An emotional response,” Boone said. “There were a couple of calls early, but once again, a real quick hook. Fortunately, it didn't impact anything and we're able to tag on.”

Boone reportedly informed DeJesus he missed two pitches while Judge was at the plate. Boone was tossed from the game before he approached DeJesus at the plate, as Aaron was arguing about the calls from the Yankees' dugout. Saturday's game marked the seventh time Boone's been ejected this season.

New York improved to 93-68, tying the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the AL.

Yankees' Aaron Boone makes his MVP case for Aaron Judge

Yankees manager Aaron Boone's coming in the defense of outfielder Aaron Judge extends beyond the diamond. Before fighting for his All-Star outfielder in Saturday's win, Boone said Judge the clear-cut MVP favorite this year. Judge's ascension to becoming one of the most feared hitters in the majors is one of the many reasons Boone believes Aaron should be crowned Most Valuable Player.

Boone considers Judge to be an all-time great while the All-Star outfielder cemented his case for this year's MVP award

“Nothing Aaron Judge does surprises me,” Boone said. “To me, he's the clear-cut MVP. I feel like he's been on base seven times a day in the past week. Whether they don't pitch to him, pitch to him, hitting it out of the ball park. He made a really good play in right field to open a game. You see his athleticism out there. I don't put anything past No. 99. He's playing like an all-time great.”

The Yankees will close out the 2025 MLB season against the Orioles on Sunday.