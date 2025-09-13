The Baltimore Orioles are going to finish the 2025 season far worse than anyone thought they would. Tyler O'Neill's disappointing season played a role in that, but Baltimore's focus shifted to the future. Tony Mansolino and the organization decided to give prospects like Dylan Beavers and Samuel Basallo a chance. The results have been encouraging to say the least.

Basallo was one of the team's top prospects when he arrived in the big leagues earlier this season. The start that he got off to was so good that the Orioles signed him to a lucrative contract that keeps him in Baltimore for years to come. Beavers, on the other hand, has had less time to get acclimated to the majors. However, he has shown flashes of future stardom with Baltimore.

At this point in the season, the Orioles can kiss the playoffs goodbye. However, Baltimore's veterans spoke about how important the rest of the season is. For Mansolino, one piece of the puzzle is figuring out which prospects have a chance to be contributors at the next level. According to O'Neill on MASN, both Basallo and Beavers can be that for the Orioles moving forward.

Tyler O'Neill is back in the lineup for the second consecutive day, joining Dylan Beavers and Samuel Basallo. The veteran on the two young prospects. pic.twitter.com/PakLXMHFCO — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) September 13, 2025

“They're a set of skills, man. They're fun to watch,” O'Neill said. “We've all seen Samuel and what he can do. The bat speed is incredible, the bat-at-ball data is very impressive, and I think he has a very bright future himself.”

Beavers' offensive growth has helped the Orioles build momentum heading into the offseason. While the futures of players like O'Neill are up in the air, Baltimore's prospects are safely cemented into the team's future plans. For a squad that struggled as much as Baltimore did, it might have the best roster in the league when it comes to young talent.

Basallo, Beavers, and other young stars will determine the path the team takes moving forward. According to O'Neill, they are both ready to take that jump.