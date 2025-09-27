With two games left in the 2025 MLB regular season, the Baltimore Orioles made a late roster move that quietly reflects their broader priorities. The team recalled rookie left-hander Grant Wolfram from Triple-A and placed veteran reliever Dietrich Enns on the paternity list.

MASN Sports’ Roch Kubatko took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the transaction, noting the reason for the change was due to a family milestone for Enns.

“#orioles recalling LHP Grant Wolfram and placing LHP Dietrich Enns on the Paternity List today.”

The recalling of Wolfram offers a final audition for the 28-year-old southpaw, who has appeared in 16 games with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts. In the minors this season, he posted a 3.62 ERA across 32.1 innings. His call-up gives the front office one last look at his bullpen potential before decisions are made on offseason depth charts.

Meanwhile, the move follows a solid stretch from Enns, who joined the club in a trade deadline deal. The 34-year-old left-hander has logged 42.1 innings, recording a 4.08 ERA with 49 strikeouts and two saves. A dependable middle-inning option, he’s earned fan respect for his journeyman path. While it won’t affect the standings, the transaction reflects the organization’s appreciation for personal milestones off the field.

From a procedural standpoint, the paternity list allows Enns up to three days of leave. With the team already eliminated from playoff contention, the Orioles pitching staff is shifting focus toward next season. Wolfram’s appearance offers a final evaluation opportunity and could influence how the club approaches fringe bullpen roles in spring training.

At 75-85 and 17 games out in the AL East, Baltimore is clearly turning the page. Under interim manager Tony Mansolino, the club has gone 21–19 over its last 40 games—a stabilizing stretch that helps set a foundation for the future.

Moves like this one may not grab headlines, but they reflect how roster moves ahead of the 2026 MLB season are quietly taking shape—one arm, and one moment, at a time.