With the Baltimore Orioles struggling offensively this season, the team has made a move in another aspect of the sport in their pitching, despite them being eliminated from playoff contention, as they're eight games left in the season. While the hope is that top Orioles prospects can catapult the team into the stratosphere in the future, they are hoping the latest pickup can give them a pitching boost.

Baltimore has claimed right-handed pitcher Dom Hamel, as he was designated for assignment by the New York Mets on Thursday, but has quickly been snatched. With the move, the team's roster is at 40 players, the max limit, according to Roch Kubbatko.

“Per Orioles: Claimed RHP Dom Hamel off waivers from the New York Mets and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk,” Kubbatko wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The 40-man roster currently has 40 players.”

The 26-year-old made his MLB debut on Wednesday night for New York, which made him the 46th pitcher that the team had played this season, a league record. In the Mets' 7-4 loss to the San Diego Padres, Hamel pitched one scoreless inning, though he allowed three hits and hit a batter.

Orioles' Tony Mansolino on top players turning it around

Article Continues Below

As there will be rumors around the Orioles in terms of hiring a new skipper and general manager, interim Tony Mansolino looks to keep the ship afloat and create at least some positive momentum. However, he would keep it real in saying that Baltimore's top players needed to perform better, according to Andy Kostka.

“It's not so much the swing and miss but just the overall underperformance from some of the key guys that we're gonna need to turn this thing around, similar to the way Toronto kind of turned around their key guys,” Mansolino said. “We need our key guys to turn it around this winter and into next year.”

“And there's probably a variety of things that need to get turned around with some of those guys,” Mansolinio continued. “And they will. I've got faith in those guys, I've got faith in the staff. That's really going to be the No. 1 thing for us this winter, in-house getting these guys moving on the right track.”

Looking at Adley Rustchman, Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser, and others, the Orioles are hoping for success in the future.