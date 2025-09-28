After making the playoffs the previous two seasons, the Baltimore Orioles bottomed out in 2025, finishing last in the AL East with their 75-86 record. But as they prepare for the offseason, the Orioles are looking to get right back into contention.

Baltimore is expected to be the, “most aggressive,” team in the free agent pitching market, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. They'll have competition from some of the best teams in the league, but the Orioles are prepared to make serious improvements.

“Agents and rival executives believe that the Baltimore Orioles will be the most aggressive team looking for pitching this winter, with the Mets, Cubs, Atlanta, Red Sox, Tigers and Giants also in the mix,” Nightengale wrote.

Prior to their last game of the season, Baltimore ranked 25th in ERA (4.61) and 26th in batting average against (.259). Their 215 home runs allowed was fourth-most in the majors.

The Orioles saw the rise of Trevor Rogers in 2025. Furthermore, Kyle Bradish has looked strong over his five innings. However, Baltimore has been decimated by injuries with players like Grayson Rodriguez, Zach Eflin and Brandon Young on the injured list. And all of that came after the Orioles lost Corbin Burnes in free agency to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As it stands, Baltimore has the 21st-highest payroll in baseball at just over $157 million. Simply put, they should have money to spend in free agency. And it looks like the Orioles will be targeting the biggest names in the class. They could also turn to the trade market with a slew of talented prospects.

The Orioles just watched three teams from the AL East qualify for the playoffs. They know they'll need more firepower to compete.