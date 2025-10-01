The Baltimore Orioles entered the 2025 season hoping to compete for a World Series title. The result was the most disappointing season in Major League Baseball. Grayson Rodriguez's extended injury absence forced pitchers like Trevor Rodgers into larger roles. In order to avoid a similar collapse, Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen should be a top target on the free agent market.

Gallen was one of the most popular players in trade rumors around this year's deadline. He is on an expiring contract and will pursue a big payday after ending 2025 back in his dominant form. Teams around the league are interested in adding him, either as an ace or a high-level starter to boost their rotation. Regardless, Gallen's phone will ring a lot during free agency this winter.

The Diamondbacks traded Merrill Kelly away at the trade deadline. That move could be interpreted in multiple ways. Arizona either thought its season was over and wanted to sell high on a veteran or send him away to make sure it had the money to pay Gallen this offseason. Both could be true, but the Diamondbacks will evaluate all of their options in the offseason.

Arizona lost the chance to get a nice package in exchange for Gallen in a trade. Now, the Diamondbacks risk losing him for nothing if a competitor makes a lucrative offer. Luckily for the Orioles, they have the money and motivation to do so. The only question is whether or not they are willing to be aggressive and do what it takes to return to the inner circle of contenders.

Two seasons ago, Gallen was the leader of a rotation that made it to the World Series. A lot has changed in that time, but the pitcher can still bring a lot to Baltimore.

The Orioles need a reliable ace to anchor the starting rotation

Rodgers became the vocal leader of the Orioles' rotation this season. As the season wound down, he spoke about what Baltimore needs to do in order to hit the ground running in 2026. However, the team needs more than a mindset change in order to return to the top of the American League East. Gallen gives Orioles manager Tony Mansolino a top-tier ace to lead the way.

Baltimore lost Corbin Burnes to the Diamondbacks in the 2024-25 offseason. His exit left a lot on Rodriguez's plate, and his injury absence left the Orioles' pitching staff scrambling for most of the season. That inconsistency led to Baltimore firing Brandon Hyde after the team stumbled out of the gate. Gallen fixes that problem in resounding fashion.

Gallen took some time to get going on the mound in 2025. Compared to the last two seasons, he struggled to put up quality starts with any kind of regularity. However, he finished the season by going 4-2 over his last six starts, including victories against two National League playoff teams. If he is back to his peak form, the Orioles cannot afford to miss out on him in free agency.

Gallen would complete a talented Orioles rotation

Rodriguez never threw a pitch for the Orioles' pitching staff this year. When he came back, though, he was effective. However, it was simply too little too late for Baltimore to make any serious run. However, Mansolino has one of the better rotations in baseball if his team can start 2026 fully healthy. Gallen would be the centerpiece that leads all of them to success.

Rodgers ended the season as one of the best starters in the league. With him, Rodriguez, and Kyle Bradish all back to full strength, the Orioles can easily get back into contention. With Kelly out of the picture in Arizona, the Diamondbacks lack the support Gallen needs in order to lead the team back to the NL postseason. Baltimore gives him the best chance to do so.

As helpful as having a dominant ace is for a championship hopeful, he can't pitch in every game. Gallen can serve as the No. 1 starter for the Orioles, playing alongside an offense full of young talent. If Baltimore brings him in, the quality of the entire pitching staff gets a boost. Rodriguez, Bradish, and Rodgers would all benefit from lower expectations and less pressure.

Gallen brings playoff experience to a rotation desperate for it

The Orioles impressed the league with a great campaign in 2024. However, their playoff run was cut short after a 2-0 series loss to the Kansas City Royals in the ALWCS. Even though Baltimore's roster has some of the best positional players in the league, the one thing they lack is postseason experience. Gallen solves that problem, even if he only has one year's worth of playoff starts.

When it comes to the MLB postseason, mentality is everything. Gallen made it to the World Series and understands what it takes to make it to the final series of the season. He even pitched more for the Diamondbacks during their playoff push as the leader of a four-man starting rotation. He serves as a dominant presence on the mound as well as a mentor others can turn to for advice.

The Orioles have some big decisions to make in free agency. For a team this young, the future is bright in Baltimore. However, the front office needs to make the right moves in order to give the roster the best chance at success. Pitching is the team's top priority in free agency, and Gallen gives them the best chance at returning to their former glory and making a deep playoff run in 2026.