Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is drawing strong managerial interest across Major League Baseball, with the Baltimore Orioles emerging as the latest potential contender to hire the 45-year-old legend. Baltimore has expressed interest in interviewing Pujols for their managerial vacancy, though a formal meeting has not yet taken place, according to a report from ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez.

The Orioles join the Los Angeles Angels, Pujols’ longtime team, as one of at least eight organizations currently seeking a new manager. Los Angeles remains the only club to have formally interviewed him, with general manager Perry Minasian meeting Pujols in St. Louis last week. While the Angels appear to lead the chase, Baltimore’s promising core and long-standing connections keep it firmly in the conversation.

The Orioles’ front office has clear ties to Pujols. Team president of baseball operations Mike Elias was a scout for the St. Louis Cardinals during the late 2000s when Pujols was in his prime, winning three National League MVP awards (2005, 2008, 2009) and leading the team to two World Series titles in 2006 and 2011. Moreover, Pujols maintains a close friendship with former Cardinals teammate Matt Holliday, whose son, Jackson Holliday, is now a crucial part of Baltimore’s young infield core.

The Orioles are coming off a disappointing 75-87 season that saw former manager Brandon Hyde dismissed after a 15-28 start on May 17. Interim manager Tony Mansolino led Baltimore to a 60-59 record the rest of the way, keeping them competitive but falling short of postseason contention. The organization is now evaluating both internal and external candidates for the role.

Over a 22-year playing career, Pujols compiled a .296 batting average, 703 home runs, and 3,384 hits, ranking among baseball’s all-time greats. He earned 11 All-Star selections, six Silver Sluggers, two Gold Gloves, and was the 2022 NL Comeback Player of the Year.

He retired after the 2022 season and transitioned into managing shortly afterward. Earlier this year, he led Leones del Escogido to a Dominican Winter League championship in his first season as a manager. Pujols is also set to manage the Dominican Republic in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. He may be green to managing in the majors, but his experience and reputation give him more than enough gravitas to hold court.