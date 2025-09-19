The Baltimore Orioles know their offense did not live up to expectations in the AL East race this 2025, and manager Tony Mansolino was candid about the issues that hurt their season. He believes the struggles were not just about swing-and-miss. For him, the bigger problem was the underperformance of several key players. The turnaround will depend on those same players rediscovering their form and producing the way the team needs. For the Orioles, Tony Mansolino stressed that fixing the offensive approach is the top priority heading into the winter.

Mansolino pointed to the way the Toronto Blue Jays managed to get more production from their core hitters. He explained that Baltimore must find similar improvements to stay competitive in the AL East. The Orioles' season showed flashes of potential. However, the lack of consistent offense became a problem that lingered from April through September. In a division where every game carries extra weight, those struggles stood out even more.

Tony Mansolino on the Orioles' offense this season: "We need our key guys to turn it around this winter and into next year. And there’s probably a variety of things that need to get turned around with some of those guys. And they will." pic.twitter.com/5cm8vnobXI — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) September 19, 2025

Mansolino made it clear that the work must begin right away. He said the staff has confidence in the roster. He also trusts the ability of players to turn things around. The challenge will be putting them in positions to succeed. It will also mean making sure the adjustments stick. Mansolino acknowledged that several different factors contributed to the struggles. At the same time, he expressed faith that the group can improve with a full offseason of work.

The Orioles will have to decide if internal development alone will be enough. They may also need to see if reinforcements are required. The AL East remains one of the toughest divisions in baseball. Competing requires more than just strong pitching and defense. Baltimore has invested in young talent. But the offense must deliver for the team to contend. For now, Mansolino’s message is clear. The turnaround has to come from within. The coming winter will be about accountability and preparation. The Orioles' season may be over, but the work to fix the lineup has already begun. The manager remains confident the key players can rise to the challenge.