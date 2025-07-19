The Baltimore Orioles continue to spiral in the standings, but Cedric Mullins isn’t ready to call time on his run with the club just yet. As MLB trade deadline chatter heats up, the 30-year-old outfielder addressed swirling speculation with a blunt but clear message. The Orioles, who are expected to be sellers this month, have seen Mullins' name surface as a potential trade piece for contending teams looking to add a left-handed bat.

According to a report by Danielle Allentuck of The Baltimore Banner, the Gold-Glove outfielder made his position known when asked about the possibility of being dealt.

“I want to stay,” Mullins said Friday.

The former All-Star and Gold Glove finalist has spent his entire MLB career in Baltimore, but his name continues to surface in Orioles trade rumors as the July 31st deadline approaches. Baltimore is 43-53 and has dropped 11 of its last 15, including an ugly 11-1 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, their first game out of the All-Star break.

Mullins' numbers this season haven’t helped quiet the noise. The center fielder is hitting just .215 with a .703 OPS, though he's still on pace for a 20-home run, 20-stolen base campaign and continues to provide strong defense. With his contract set to expire after the 2025 season, he's viewed as one of several Orioles trade chips, alongside veterans Ryan O’Hearn, Tomoyuki Sugano, Charlie Morton, and Zach Eflin.

Multiple contenders have expressed interest in Mullins. The Houston Astros are reportedly seeking a left-handed bat, while the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, and Philadelphia Phillies have also been linked to Baltimore. Some insiders believe Mullins could be included in a package deal with Eflin, especially if the Orioles pivot toward a deeper rebuild.

But for now, the center fielder is keeping his focus on the field.

“All I can do is control what I can,” he added. “I’m just trying to perform and help us win games.”

Interim manager Tony Mansolino, who replaced Brandon Hyde following a disastrous 15-28 start to the season, has praised Mullins’ leadership and resilience in the past. Still, with the trade deadline less than two weeks away, tough decisions await Baltimore’s front office. They sit 12.5 games back in the AL East and 8.5 behind the final wild-card spot.

Whether he’s moved or not, Mullins' stance is clear—and his next few games may determine how the Orioles' front office plays its hand.